Elon Musk became ‘anti-woke’ because of his daughter’s gender transition, book claims

Elon Musk became vehemently “anti-woke” because of his daughter’s gender transition, according to a new book on the Tesla boss.

The billionaire’s right-wing political leanings “were partly triggered” when his then-16-year-old child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, came out to her aunt. The claim was made by Mr Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, in an excerpt from his book – entitled Elon Musk – published in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

“Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” she reportedly texted her aunt. “Don’t tell my dad.”

Ms Wilson was granted a legal name and gender change last June and has severed all ties with her famous father.

According to the book, Mr Musk brands his daughter a “Communist” who ended her relationship with him because she was brainwashed into “thinking that anyone rich is evil” by her $50,000-per-year school in California.

Mr Musk said he “partly” blames the Crossroads School for Arts& Sciences for his daughter’s change in attitude towards him.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” said Mr Musk, who has a personal worth of $257.5bn.

Elon Musk described the rift with his daughter as one of the most painful things he had ever experienced (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Musk has previously blamed “woke” schools for his daughter’s transition, but it is the first time that he has named Crossroads.

Mr Musk said that the rift with his daughter is the most painful thing he has experienced since the death of his first child at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome.

Her mother is the Canadian writer Justine Wilson, who was married to Mr Musk from 2000 to 2008.

The Independent has reached out to Crossroads for comment.