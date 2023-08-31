Independent TV
KSI reveals how much money he made from Elon Musk’s new Twitter monetisation in August
KSI has revealed how much money he made from Twitter earnings in August, under Elon Musk’s new X monetisation regime.
Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the British YouTube star sounded rather underwhelmed as he shared the figure.
“I don’t know if Twitter really pays that much. Bro, I’ll show you,” KSI said.
“I’m gonna whip it out. So, I get pretty good impressions. I’d say like, in the hundreds of millions.
“And, bro, monetisation, I’m going into it. How much I’ve got for August, the whole of August, $1,590.”
02:09