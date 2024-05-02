Elon Musk hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party. Here’s who attended

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk hosted an “anti-Joe Biden” dinner party last month with a guest list featuring some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people.

The elite gathering was co-hosted by entrepreneur and investor David Sacks at his mansion in the Hollywood Hills in April, Puck first reported. The dinner party conversation largely revolved around how to raise money to defeat Democrats, a source told the outlet.

The gathering was branded “anti-Biden” by Puck but was not specifically in support of former president and presumed Republican nominee, Donald Trump. In fact, Mr Sacks said that Mr Trump’s actions on January 6 “disqualified himself from being a candidate at a national level again” on a January 2021 podcast.

The guest list reportedly included Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, and Travis Kalanick.

Elon Musk arrives at an event in Los Angeles in April. He also reportedly hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party in the city last month ( 2024 Invision )

Immigration was a hot topic at the dinner, Puck reported.

Mr Musk, the world’s second richest person, has shown a growing interest in politics in recent years, and is often seen in the company of world leaders. He has publicly shared an array of political views on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Musk has yet to endorse a candidate in the US presidential election this November. The billionaire said in March that he didn’t plan on donating to campaigns for either Mr Biden or Mr Trump.

However, the SpaceX founder said he voted for Mr Biden in 2020. In January, he posted on his social media network, X: “I cannot see myself voting for Biden this time.”

He has openly criticized Mr Biden’s immigration policy, and called for the impeachment of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “for deliberately breaking the law and massively increasing illegal immigration beyond all historical precedent.”

He is also an outspoken advocate for “free speech” on X, and expressed his discontent with Anthony Fauci, the president’s former chief medical advisor, posting:“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

Mr Musk has also been critical of Mr Trump. The Tesla billionaire stepped down from his roles on Mr Trump’s presidential advisory councils in June 2017 after the US withdrew from the Paris climate accord.

In July 2022, Mr Trump blasted the billionaire as a “bulls*** artist”, prompting Mr Musk to respond: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

Other guests at the dinner were at one point closely aligned with Mr Trump.

Michael Milken, a financier who Mr Trump pardoned, was in attendance along with Steven Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s treasury secretary.

Rounding out the party was media mogul Rupert Murdoch, former chair of News Corp which owns Fox News; former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, one-time member of Trump’s economic advisory council; and PayPal co-founder and 2016 Trump supporter Peter Thiel.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Mr Musk, Mr Sack, Mr Thiel, Mr Murdoch, Mr Milken, and Mr Kalanick for comment.