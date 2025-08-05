Tesla awards Elon Musk $29 billion worth of shares

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla is awarding its CEO Elon Musk a share package valued at about $29 billion.

It is made up of 96 million shares of restricted stock.

The move comes just six months after a judge ordered the electric vehicle maker to revoke Musk’s massive pay package.

On Monday, the company said in a regulatory filing that Musk must first pay it $23.34 per share of restricted stock that vests.

That is equal to the exercise price per share of the 2018 pay package that was awarded to the company's CEO.

In December, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick reaffirmed her earlier ruling that Tesla must revoke Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package.

She found that Musk engineered the landmark pay package in sham negotiations with directors who were not independent.

At the time, the judge also rejected an equally unprecedented and massive fee request by plaintiff attorneys, who argued that they were entitled to legal fees in the form of Tesla stock valued at more than $5 billion.

The judge said the attorneys were entitled to a fee award of $345 million.

The rulings came in a lawsuit filed by a Tesla stockholder who challenged Musk’s 2018 compensation package, contending that shareholders who had voted for the 10-year plan in 2018 had been given misleading and incomplete information.

In their defense, Tesla's board members asserted that the shareholders who ratified the pay plan a second time in June had done so after receiving full disclosures, thereby curing all the problems the judge had cited in her January ruling.

As a result, they argued, Musk deserved the pay package for having raised Tesla's market value by billions of dollars.

That pay package carried a potential maximum value of about $56 billion, but that sum has fluctuated over the years based on Tesla’s stock price.

Musk appealed the order in March.

A month later, Tesla said in a regulatory filing that it was creating a special committee to look at Musk’s compensation as CEO.