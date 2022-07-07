Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal in serious jeopardy, report claims
Tesla founder has questioned Twitter’s ability to reign in the number of spam accounts
Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover appears in serious doubt after the billionaire decided he could not verify the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, a new report claims.
The Washington Post reported that Mr Musk had stopped “engaging in certain discussions” around the deal.
The Tesla founder has repeatedly claimed, without presenting evidence, that Twitter is underestimating the number of bots on its platform.
In June, he claimed that the company was attempting to “resist and thwart” his information rights ahead of the proposed $44bn acquisition of the social media platform.
