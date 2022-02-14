Super Bowl: NFL says it was ‘aware’ Eminem would kneel during Halftime show and did not try to stop it

Rapper appeared to pay tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with protest gesture

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 14 February 2022 20:13
Comments

Eminem kneels during Super Bowl halftime show performance

The NFL says it was “aware” of Eminem’s Super Bowl half-time show kneeling plan and did not try to stop it.

The hip-hop performed alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the show and dropped to one knee and put his head down at the end of Lose Yourself.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,’’ league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

“A player or coach could have taken a knee and there would have been no repercussions, so there was no reason to tell an artist she or he could not do so,” Mr McCarthy added in a statement.

Eminem has not commented about the incident, but it appeared to be a tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who during the 2016 season kneeled for the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Recommended

Kaepernick has not yet commented on the gesture and not all of the performers went uncensored by the league.

Lamar’s lyrics about police brutality, (“And we hate popo / Wanna kill us dead in the street fo’ sho”) from Alright were censored during the Sunday TV broadcast and also within SoFi Stadium itself.

But Dr Dre was able to get in the line “still not loving police” form the hit Still D.R.E.

The Los Angeles Rams won the game against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in