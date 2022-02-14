Snoop Dogg appeared to smoke a joint moments before he took the stage for Sunday’s star-studded Super Bowl halftime show.

In a video shared by broadcaster Rafa El Alcalde, which has been viewed over three million times in less than 24 hours, the iconic rapper can be seen puffing on what certainly looks like weed.

Minutes later, he took centre stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent in what many are calling one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows ever.

