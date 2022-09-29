Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on the reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s 1955 killing has died.

Joyce Chiles died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. Ms Chiles was the first Black person and woman to become a prosecutor in the three Mississippi Delta counties of Leflore, Washington and Sunflower when she was elected in 2003, the Associated Press reported.

In 2007, Ms Chiles presented a grand jury with evidence obtained in the years-long reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s death. The attempt to issue indictments against anyone was unfruitful, but Ms Chiles commended the jury for not rushing to file charges “based solely on the emotion and rage that they felt.”

″We are justice seekers and not head hunters,″ Ms Chiles told the AP at the time.

Ms Chiles died at a hospital in Ruleville on 22 September. Her funeral services were held on Monday in Itta Bena.

