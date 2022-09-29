Jump to content

Mississippi prosecutor who worked on reopened Emmett Till’s case dies at age 67

Joyce Chiles presented evidence in the Emmet Till case to a grand jury in 2007

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 29 September 2022 19:26
Comments

Director and actor from new movie “Till” visit Good Day Atlanta

A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on the reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s 1955 killing has died.

Joyce Chiles died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. Ms Chiles was the first Black person and woman to become a prosecutor in the three Mississippi Delta counties of Leflore, Washington and Sunflower when she was elected in 2003, the Associated Press reported.

In 2007, Ms Chiles presented a grand jury with evidence obtained in the years-long reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s death. The attempt to issue indictments against anyone was unfruitful, but Ms Chiles commended the jury for not rushing to file charges “based solely on the emotion and rage that they felt.”

″We are justice seekers and not head hunters,″ Ms Chiles told the AP at the time.

Ms Chiles died at a hospital in Ruleville on 22 September. Her funeral services were held on Monday in Itta Bena.

