Independent
Manhattan US attorney resigns after refusing orders to drop case against New York City Mayor Adams

The U.S. attorney for Manhattan has resigned after she refused to succumb to pressure from the Justice Department to drop corruption charges against New York City’s mayor

Larry Neumeister
Thursday 13 February 2025 19:29 GMT
NYC Mayor Explainer
NYC Mayor Explainer (Kena Betancur)

The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan resigned Thursday after being ordered by the Justice Department to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The resignation of Danielle Sassoon, a Republican who was the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was confirmed by a spokesperson for the office.

