Watch live: New York City mayor Eric Adams returns to court in criminal trial on corruption charges

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 02 October 2024 14:23
Watch live as Eric Adams is due in court on Wednesday, 2 October, in a case where he is accused of taking bribes and illegal campaign contributions.

Prosecutors say Mr Adams, who denies the charges, has been taking bribes and foreign campaign contributions since at least 2014, when he was elected Brooklyn Borough president. Since then, the indictment alleges, Adams has continued to seek out accept, “improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him.”

On Wednesday, the Democrat is set to make a 10:30am appearance before a judge at a federal courthouse in Manhattan, who could set a preliminary timetable for the trial.

Mr Adams has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said he would not be stepping down as mayor.

Last Friday, he pleaded not guilty to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said he would file a motion to dismiss the charges.

