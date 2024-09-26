What to know as NYC mayor Eric Adams is indicted in FBI probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



New York City mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on at least one criminal charge by federal prosecutors, according to a report.

The Democrat becomes the first mayor of the city to be charged while in office, according to The New York Times, which first reported the indictment on Wednesday night.

It reportedly comes after a federal investigation into the mayor over campaign fundraising violations and foreign influence.

Adams is a retired police captain who grew up in Brooklyn and Queens. was elected as New York City’s 110th mayor in 2021 and took office in 2022.

So what do we know about the indictment of Adams?

What charges does Adams face?

Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear at this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

It is not clear if Adams will surrender voluntarily or if he will be arrested. Prosecutors are likely to unseal the charges against him on Thursday when he could also appear in court.

Federal agents seized mayor’s electronic devices

In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.

According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

The New York City mayor has been vocal about his longstanding relationship with Turkey and the Turkish-American community of New York. He previously boasted that he’s made at least six trips to Turkey.

Reports circulated that Adams received campaign donations from employees of a Brooklyn-based construction company owned by a Turkish-American businessman.

Adams denies any wrongdoing

In a statement to The Independent, Adams denied that he had done anything wrong.

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit,” he said.

String of mayor’s associates have already resigned

Over the past several weeks several of the mayor’s political associates have resigned or announced their intention to leave their positions.

These have included the mayor’s police commissioner, schools chancellor, health commissioner and chief counsel.