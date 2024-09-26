Eric Adams indictment live updates: New York City mayor facing charges in federal probe
Democrat becomes the first Mayor of New York City to face criminal charges while in office
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.
It is unclear this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.
Adams would be the first New York City mayor in history to face a criminal indictment.
Representatives of the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the FBI. and the city Department of Investigation declined to comment to the newspaper.
The agencies are expected to reveal the details on Thursday.
READ IT: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, indicted on federal charges
For months the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.
In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.
According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.
The New York City mayor has been vocal about his longstanding relationship with Turkey and the Turkish-American community of New York. He previously boasted that he’s made at least six trips to Turkey.
Reports circulated that Adams received campaign donations from employees of a Brooklyn-based construction company owned by a Turkish-American businessman.
Adams has vehemently denied any allegations.
The FBI and the New York City Department of Investigations will release more information on Thursday.
Charges may deal with Adams’ mayoral campaign
In November, the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s chief fund-raiser, leaving with with two laptop computers, three iPhones and a manila folder labeled “Eric Adams,” The New York Times reported.
Until then, a federal probe focused partially on Adams’ mayoral campaign had been kept secret, the outlet reported. Suggs has not been charged with a crime.
A few days following the raid, FBI agents climbed into Adams’ SUV and took his electronic devices.
It’s not yet known what the charges against the mayor are. On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the first member of Congress to call for Adams’ resignation.
