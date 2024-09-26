✕ Close Related video: Eric Adams’ close advisors face FBI investigations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

Adams would be the first New York City mayor in history to face a criminal indictment.

Representatives of the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the FBI. and the city Department of Investigation declined to comment to the newspaper.

The agencies are expected to reveal the details on Thursday.