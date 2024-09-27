✕ Close Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, vows to fight federal charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of bribery, wire fraud, solicitation of contribution by a foreign national, and conspiracy.

Adams entered his plea at Manhattan federal court on Friday afternoon. He is the first sitting mayor in the city's modern history to face federal criminal charges.

US Attorneys in the Southern District of New York on Thursday unveiled a sprawling five-count indictment against Adams, accusing him of seeking and accepting “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”

The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign and his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

Federal prosecutors are accusing Adams of accepting “illegal” campaign donations, funneled through a straw donor scheme, and accepting luxurious benefits in exchange for wielding his power to intervene in a fire inspection at the Turkey consulate.

Adams said he was “not surprised” by the charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

He declared he would not step down from his position as the top official in New York City, despite current and former lawmakers calling upon him to resign.