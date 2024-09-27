NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty as he faces 45 years in prison on corruption charges: Live updates
The Democrat is the first sitting mayor in New York City modern history to face criminal charges
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of bribery, wire fraud, solicitation of contribution by a foreign national, and conspiracy.
Adams entered his plea at Manhattan federal court on Friday afternoon. He is the first sitting mayor in the city's modern history to face federal criminal charges.
US Attorneys in the Southern District of New York on Thursday unveiled a sprawling five-count indictment against Adams, accusing him of seeking and accepting “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”
The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign and his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.
Federal prosecutors are accusing Adams of accepting “illegal” campaign donations, funneled through a straw donor scheme, and accepting luxurious benefits in exchange for wielding his power to intervene in a fire inspection at the Turkey consulate.
Adams said he was “not surprised” by the charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He declared he would not step down from his position as the top official in New York City, despite current and former lawmakers calling upon him to resign.
Eric Adams to appear in court next week
Mayor Eric Adams is set to appear in court again on Wednesday before Judge Dale Ho.
At his arraignment on Friday afternoon, prosecutors did not request Adams surrender his passport. However, he is forbidden from having contact with witnesses named in the indictment. Prosecutors will give his attorney, Alex Spiro, a list of those names.
However, because members of his family and staff are named, Adams is permitted to discuss “business or private family matters,” Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker said.
Eric Adams enters plea
Mayor Eric Adams has officially entered his not-guilty plea to all five federal charges as his arraignment proceeds in Manhattan federal court.
Eric Adams seated for arraignment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seated inside Manhattan federal court awaiting his arraignment, which is set to begin any moment.
ICYMI: New York Times’s Editorial Board calls for Eric Adams to step down
The New York Times’s Editorial Board has called for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign amid his indictment on federal charges.
“The charges against Mr. Adams are serious, including allegations that he misappropriated more than $10 million in public funds for his 2021 campaign,” the Editorial Board wrote.
“The mayor will have his day in court and is entitled to make a vigorous defense, but that does not mean he must force New York City to wait for him to prove his innocence under the law,” the Editorial Board continued. “To serve the city that elected him, Mr. Adams should immediately resign and turn City Hall over to someone untainted by criminal charges and endless investigations.”
Watch: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, vows to fight federal charges ahead of arraignment today
Eric Adams tweet praising Diddy resurfaces as both are indicted
A tweet by New York City Mayor Eric Adams praising disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced after both men were indicted on federal criminal charges.
The social media message, which was posted in September last year, reads: “He might be the ‘bad boy’ of entertainment, but Sean Combs will forever be a New York City kid who made good.
Read more:
Eric Adams tweet praising Diddy resurfaces as both are indicted
New York City Mayor wrote that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘will forever be a New York City kid who made good’
Free upgrades, campaign donations and the Bentley suite: How Eric Adams allegedly traveled the world on Turkey’s dime
Eric Adams will be arraigned in Manhattan federal court today at 12 p.m. ET.
Catch up on everything you need to know about the charges he’s facing ahead of the hearing from The Independent’s Justin Rohrlich:
How Eric Adams allegedly traveled the world on Turkey’s dime
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was tripped up, in large part, by his taste for the finer things in life, according to a bombshell 57-page indictment unsealed Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul has power to remove Eric Adams as mayor
Governor Kathy Hochul has the legal power to remove Eric Adams as mayor of New York City, The New York Times reports.
However, she did not address those powers in a statement on Thursday night about the indictment.
“I expect the mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders,” Hochul said, according to the Times. “We must give New Yorkers confidence that there is steady, responsible leadership at every level of government.”
See it: Eric Adams arrives at Manhattan courthouse
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has arrived at Manhattan federal court ahead of his arraignment, scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.
Trump: Adams ‘was indicted for criticizing Biden’s migrant policy'
Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Eric Adams had been indicted after criticizing the Biden administration’s policy on “illegal migrants.”
Speaking at a press conference at Trump Tower on Thursday, the former president said that although he did not know Adams well, he had been “fairly generous to me in his statements.”
He then claimed he had predicted the mayor’s arrest and subsequent indictment over a year previously.
“I watched about a year ago when he talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city and the federal government should pay us and we shouldn’t have to take them, and I said ‘you know what, he’ll be indicted within the year’ and I was exactly right,” he said.
Read more below.
Trump says he believes Eric Adams indicted for criticizing Biden’s migrant policy
Speaking at a press conference at Trump Tower on Thursday the former president wished Adams ‘luck’ before admitting he did not know ‘anything about what he did’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments