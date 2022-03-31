New York Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that he “accepts” Will Smith’s apology and that he doesn’t believe the actor should have his Oscar taken away from him.

During an interview on Fox News 5, host Rosanno Scotta posed the question to the mayor by first comparing how he would’ve reacted to Sunday night’s slap had it occurred in their city as say “Radio City Hall”, she asked.

“Would you say there needs to be repercussions?” Ms Scotta added.

The mayor, who had avoided commenting on Mr Smith’s Oscar night attack against comedian Chris Rock on the Monday immediately after, did respond to the host’s questions on Wednesday.

“Violence is never the answer. It’s a painful moment,” Mr Adams began. “But you know, sometimes when you’re dealing with [the] illness of a loved one, you become emotional,” he added. “And sometimes we have to think through our actions and not react through our passion.”

Mr Smith stunned audiences watching inside the Dolby Theatre and the millions tuning in around the globe when he took to the stage to slap the comedian for a joke he’d made about Jada Pinket Smith’s hair, comparing her to GI Jane.

Ms Smith, who had shaved her hair ahead of the awards ceremony, has spoken openly about her struggles with alopecia.

Since the debacle unfolded, Mr Smith has issued a formal apology to the Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Chris Rock and fans, while the Academy has said they’ve opened an investigation into the incident and will take “appropriate action”.

Though his opinion doesn’t hold water in the Academy’s ongoing investigation, the New York City mayor, a former police officer, admitted on the morning talk show that he took Mr Smith’s apology to be sincere and that he accepted it.

“I accept his apology and it’s up to Chris Rock to determine if he wants to move forward with any type of legal action,” the mayor noted.

When Ms Scotto pressed further and pointedly asked the New York politician whether or not he sided with “punishment” for the King Richard actor.

“Should he be punished, should he give back his award,” Ms Scotta asked, referencing the Best Actor Oscar award Mr Smith received Sunday night just shortly after the incident between him and Mr Rock.

“I don’t think he should,” the mayor said. “You know the worst day in our life should not be the description of our entire life.”

“Will Smith has been an amazing actor, humanitarian. He has been a real leader. I think he had a bad day. And you know, I don’t believe we should define his entire life — we all have bad days. I have bad days, you know?”

The Academy has since condemned Mr Smith’s course language and act of violence, noting in a letter obtained by Variety magazine that it broke with their code of conduct.

“As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr Smith,” they wrote in the letter sent to Academy members, adding, “This must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.”