Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Esther Nakajjigo was a “one in a billion” philanthropist who could have become the next Princess Diana, a court in Salt Lake City hears

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 07 December 2022 15:58
Comments
<p>Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed while travelling with her husband in Utah’s Arches National Park, was a famous philanthropist in Uganda</p>

Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed while travelling with her husband in Utah’s Arches National Park, was a famous philanthropist in Uganda

(Facebook / Esther Nakajjigo)

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government.

A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly killing her.

Nakajjigo was described as an “extraordinary warrior for good” who was destined to become a future Princess Diana or Oprah Winfrey in pre-trial court documents.

Recommended

“She was one in a billion,” family attorney Randi McGinn told the court during opening arguments, according to Fox 13.

US attorneys don’t dispute that park officials were to blame. But they say the amount in damages being sought based on Nakajjigo’s future earning potential was too high, and a figure of $3.5m would be appropriate.

Ms McGinn asked relatives to leave the courtroom before describing in graphic detail how Mr Michaud realised his wife was dead “when he inhaled the copper-tinged smell of blood,” and turned to see she was dead, the AP reported.

The attorney said Nakajjigo was on a path to becoming a non-profit CEO capable of earning an annual salary of more than $1m.

At the age of 17, Nakajjigo was awarded a Woman Achiever Award from the United Nations for fundraising for a children’s hospital, and created a popular reality television series aimed at empowering young mothers.

Ludovic Michaud witnessed his wife Esther Nakajjigo’s death during an April 2020 trip to Utah’s Arches National Park

(Facebook / Esther Nakajjigo)

She was known in Uganda as the “Princess of Hearts” for her internationally acclaimed humanitarian works, and earned a full scholarship for emerging leaders to study at the Watson Institute in Boulder, Colorado, in 2019.

For the government, US assistant attorney Jeffrey Nelson accepted Nakajjigo was an “extraordinary person” but said it was impossible to determine what her future earnings would have been, per the Associated Press.

Recommended

Michaud and Nakajjigo’s parents are seeking to ensure the US National Park Service secure gates safely so that such a tragedy doesn’t happen again, Ms McGinn told the court.

They want to use the damages award to continue Nakajjigo’s charity work.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in