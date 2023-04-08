Jump to content

Champion cyclist dies after being struck by car in San Francisco

Tributes flowed for cyclist Ethan Boyes, a 10-time national champion and world-record holder

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 08 April 2023 21:36
Comments
Memorial for champion San Francisco cyclist grows after deadly crash

A US track cycling champion has been killed after being struck by a car while riding in San Francisco.

Ethan Boyes, 44, was cycling on Arguello Boulevard in the Presidio of San Francisco public park when he was knocked off his bike at around 4pm on 4 April, park police told Kron news site. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Friends have placed a “ghost bike” at the scene of the crash along with a sign that claimed a “drunk driver killed our friend”.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, and have not yet said whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Witness Stephanie Wild wrote in a post on Nextdoor that she had seen a “speeding car... careen into the opposite lane and hit a cyclist” who then “slammed headfirst into the windshield.”

Mr Boyes, a San Francisco native, was a 10-time national champion who holds the world record for the fastest 1,000-metre time trial among men aged 35-39, according to USA Cycling.

Champion cyclist Ethan Boyes, who died on Tuesday

(Craig Huffman / USA Cycling)

He was also the reigning champion of the Masters’ Track World Champion in the Men’s 40-44 Time Trial.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ethan Boyes,” the national cycling body said in a statement.

“Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community.

“His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”

Members of the San Franciso cycling community erected a memorial to Ethan Boyes at the Arguello Boulevard location where he was struck by a car

(ONLINE_YES)

The SF Bicycle Coalition described Mr Boyes as a  “well known and beloved figure in San Francisco bicycling” in a statement to Kron

“The outpouring of sadness on social media speaks to Ethan’s kindness and generosity of spirit,” the group said.

Around 150 people attended a vigil and bike ride for Mr Boyes in Presidio on Friday evening.

Cyclists in San Francisco have long petitioned the city for protected bike lanes on Arguello Boulevard in the Golden Gate Park, arguing it is unsafe for cyclists, according to The San Francisco Standard.

The US Park Police confirmed in a statement its officers had attended the crash.

“The cyclist, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.

“The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the United States Park Police.”

