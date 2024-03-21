The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Evan Gershkovich’s family marks one year since Russia detained the Wall Street Journal reporter.

On 29 March 2023, the journalist was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and accused of trying to obtain defence secrets.

The State Department has declared Mr Gershkovich as wrongfully detained and Joe Biden has promised his family he will bring the reporter home, while he and his newspaper strongly reject the charges.

Vladimir Putin alleges that Mr Gershkovich “was caught red-handed when he was secretly getting classified information,” while adding that “there are certain conditions that are being discussed between special services. I believe an agreement can be reached.”

The Wall Street Journal says Mr Gershkovich had full press credentials from Russia’s foreign ministry.

Mr Gershkovich has not yet faced trial; Russia extended his pre-trial detention in January until at least 30 March.

Russian authorities haven’t given any evidence to support the charges.