New guidelines recommend overweight Americans be screened for diabetes at age 35

Overweight and obese Americans should be screened for diabetes at age 35, according to updated national guidelines.

The update to the guidelines – which originally suggested Americans get screened at age 40 – was motivated by a rise of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes nationwide. Earlier screenings allow for those diagnosed with the disease to begin treatment and prevention earlier, improving the chance that their conditions will not worsen over time.

Fourteen per cent of adults over 18 have already been diagnosed with diabetes, and 33 per cent have prediabetes.

The US Preventive Services Task Force published the updated guidelines in the Journal of American Medical Association on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

The last update to the guidelines was in 2015.

The new recommendations also suggest that overweight or obese Americans get screened earlier than 35 in some cases. Diabetes is also disproportionately high among Black, Hispanic and American Indian populations.

The American Diabetes Association agrees with the new guidelines and goes further to suggest that any obese or overweight Americans should be screened, regardless of age.

Screening for diabetes involves blood tests to measure a person's sugar levels after drinking a sugary liquid. Even if tests come back negative, new guidance recommends Americans get tested every three years.

Type 2 Diabetes affects the body's ability to use insulin to regulate blood sugar, which can lead to heart problems, organ damage and blindness. Prediabetes is a condition in which a person's blood sugar is higher than normal and could lead to full-blown diabetes.

The disease has increased in recent years, rising alongside obesity rates.

Proper diet and physical activity can help prevent or stave off diabetes, even among individuals with prediabetes.

An editorial in the journal alongside the study claimed that few adults with prediabetes are referred to diabetes prevention or weight loss programs, which could help stave off the condition. The editorial called for more prevention programs that are covered by insurance.