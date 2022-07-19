Explosion and fire reported at Nevada’s Hoover Dam

An explosion and a fire have been reported at the Hoover Dam in Nevada.

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”.

“My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard saying in the video.

The circumstances of the explosion remain unclear. Closer to 2pm on Tuesday, Boulder City tweeted that “the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene”.

Another video appears to show a fire near the generators and turbines.

The Independent has reached out to the Bureau for Reclamation for comment.

