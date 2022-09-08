F-35 production halts as Pentagon investigates part produced with Chinese alloys

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Production on the F-35 family of jets, which is flown by the US Air Force, Marines and Navy, has come to a halt after it was discovered one of its parts relied on materials produced in China.

Breaking Defense reports that one of the aircraft's components relies on an alloy made in China. It use may run afoul of federal regulations that limits the production of items used in military applications if the producers do not have proper security clearances.

Production and delivery of the aircraft has been halted by the Pentagon until the Defense Department can complete an inquiry into the material.

The alloy is part of a magnet used in the F-35's turbomachine, which is essentially a powerplant that allows the plane's engine to start and provide power during ground maintenance procedures.

The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement dictates which entities can contract with the government to ensure only approved groups work on projects involving sensitive information.

A spokesman for the Pentagon, Russell Goemaere, told The Hill that the part's inclusion in the planes did not put the pilots at risk and was not a risk to national security.

“We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and there are no performance, quality, safety, or security risks associated with this issue and flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal,” he said.

According to Reuters, there are other magnets used in the F-35 that utilise Chinese-made materials. Those magnets were approved for use after the Defense Department waived limitations on their implementation.

It is possible that the Pentagon will do the same for the turbomachine magnet.

Laure Siebert, the spokesperson for Lockheed Martin, said Honeywell, the company that produces the F-35's turbomachine, was made aware of the part and has already sourced a new provider for the allow needed for the magnet.

“Honeywell has stopped work with the supplier providing alloy, and an alternative U.S. source is already on order with anticipated delivery next month,” she said.

The investigation continues in the meantime, leaving the current fate of F-35 production up in the air.