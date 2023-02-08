Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colgate-Palmolive announced Wednesday that it is recalling roughly 4.9 million units of its Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner over concerns that the products may contain a harmful bacteria.

In a statement on its website, Fabulso wrote that the issue was caused because “a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.”

“With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products,” the statement read.

The affected products were manufactured between mid-December and mid-January and around 80 percent of them were not released to the public for sale. Five different scented versions of the product may have been affected by the manufacturing issue.

This story will be updated.