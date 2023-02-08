Colgate-Palmolive announced Wednesday that it is recalling roughly 4.9 million units of its Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner over concerns that the products may contain a harmful bacteria.
In a statement on its website, Fabulso wrote that the issue was caused because “a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.”
“With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products,” the statement read.
The affected products were manufactured between mid-December and mid-January and around 80 percent of them were not released to the public for sale. Five different scented versions of the product may have been affected by the manufacturing issue.
This story will be updated.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies