Families of people killed in UPS cargo plane crash sue carrier for wrongful death
The crash in Kentucky of an MD-11 cargo plane killed 14 people and injured 23 others on November 4
The families of two of the victims killed when a UPS cargo jet crashed at its World Port hub in Louisville, Kentucky, have launched wrongful death lawsuits.
An MD-11 cargo plane bound for Honolulu, Hawaii, crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville on November 4, killing three UPS pilots on the plane and 11 people on the ground. Another 23 people were injured.
The plane smashed into an industrial area near the airport and exploded in an enormous fireball after its left engine detached during takeoff.
The lawsuits are naming UPS, UPS Air, Boeing, GE, and VT San Antonio Aerospace — an aircraft maintenance firm — as defendants. The Independent has requested comment from the defendants.
Lead attorney for the families, Robert Clifford, alleges that the accident was caused by corporate decisions to keep the aging MD-11 aircrafts — many of which are more than 30 years old — in service without performing detailed inspections.
“This plane should have never been airworthy to be in the air that day, and this crash was preventable,” Bradley Cosgrove, of Clifford Law Offices said during a press conference. “We hope to find all of the reasons why it was preventable.”
The families suing are those of Angela Anderson, who was killed while she was shopping near the airport, and Trinadette Chavez, who was working at an Auto Parts dealer when the aircraft crashed.
Chavez's family said they will "fight for her, no matter how long it takes, just like she always did for us," said during a press conference announcing the lawsuits on Wednesday.
Gabriela Hermosillo-Nunez, Chavez's sister, said she was the "heart and soul" of her family, according to Louisville Public Media.
“While others her age were living their childhoods, [Chavez], who was a child herself, was feeding us, changing our diapers, teaching us, protecting us and showering us with love,” she said.
UPS and GE both issued statements saying they do not comment on pending litigation, but said safety remains a top priority for both companies.
Since the crash, the FAA has grounded all MD-11 aircraft for inspections and safety reviews.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash. The FAA said it will likely have a final report on the crash and its cause prepared sometime in 2026.
In addition to the lawsuit brought by the families, the federal government is also suing UPS, accusing it of negligence and "wanton conduct."
