Most of the US can expect this winter to be plenty wet - bad news for the nation’s commuters.

The Farmers’ Almanac released its annual 2024-2025 winter forecast, which shows an unpleasant winter, expected to last longer than normal, for most of the country.

La Nina is expected to play a major impact on the winter forecast , according to the Almanac. That weather pattern brings warmer air to the Americas during the winter months. This year’s forecast comes after last winter was the hottest on record, and July 204 has been the Earth’s warmest month .

Much of the country can expect milder temperatures and wetter weather throughout the winter, according to the Almanac.

"It definitely looks more wet than white in many areas," Farmers’ Almanac Editor Sandi Duncan said to USA TODAY . "Obviously, depending on where you live, there might be more white than wet, but we’re focusing in on the wet winter ahead."

Kennedy Shoemaker, 2, of Simi Valley, tries out her rain gear on a puddle at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on February 19, 2024. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a a wet winter in 2024-2025 for much of the US. ( AP )

The coldest temperatures will be found from the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes region. But, areas stretching from the Rockies to the Appalachian Mountains will also experience cold conditions.

The coldest outbreak is expected at the end of January to the start of February.

Farmers’ Almanac predicts the Northeast will have average to above-average temperatures throughout the winter.

Texas and the Southern Plains are expected to see above-average temperatures this winter. While the Southwest will be about average.

Bad news for the Pacific Northwest, where the Almanac predicts unseasonably chilly temps.

The Farmers’ Almanac 2024-2025 winter outlook. Much of the country is expected to see wet weather and mild temperatures this season. ( Farmers’ Almanac )

As for precipitation, the Northwest, the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley can expect a wet winter. The south is looking at average or even below-average precipitation this winter.

In the Northeast , sleet and rain are expected to hit near the coast for most of the winter. Snow will be prominent in the mountain ranges of the Northeast.

While the Almanac has been making winter predictions for more than 200 years. Some local meteorologists are suggesting not to put too much stock in the report.