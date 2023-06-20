Father of 13 dies in Colorado rafting accident after saving his children from danger

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father of 13 died in a Colorado rafting accident after saving his children from danger before collapsing on shore.

Dr Dustin Harker, a physician from Kansas, was on a whitewater rafting trip with his church and four of his children when the fatal accident happened.

Harker was onboard a raft with his children when it capsised and he was forced to lift it off his youngest daughter who had become trapped underneath.

“It was a river they had rafted before, but this year with the high rainfall the rapids were more turbulent than in the past,” his sister-in-law Sharon Neu Young told The Hutchinson News.

“During their ride down the river, the raft with Dustin and three of his children tragically capsized. Everyone struggled to get above water. In the tumult, Dustin threw the capsized raft off his youngest daughter who was trapped underneath.”

And she said that after rescuing his daughter the group all made it to the shore where Harker collapsed.

“Unfortunately, by then, Dustin had already taken on too much water,” she said. “He was still speaking but shortly after became unresponsive.”

Despite being given CPR for 30 minutes, Harker could not be revived.

“The family is so grateful that all of the children have made it home and for Dustin who made sure that happened,” added Ms Young.

“This turn of events has been traumatic for everyone involved – especially for those who witnessed the tragedy unfold.

“The family is so grateful for all of the support they’re receiving – comments, love, prayers, words of comfort. Dustin Harker, you are loved and we feel you with us still.”

A GoFundMe page set up to support the Harker family has raised more than $35,000.