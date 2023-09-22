Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heroic Massachusetts father drowns trying to save son from rip current

Dad of four was swept out to sea at a beach near the New Hampshire border

Louise Whitbread
Friday 22 September 2023 18:52
<p>Despite being transported to hospital by local police and fire crews, Gary Simard, 44, died shortly after being rescued </p>

Despite being transported to hospital by local police and fire crews, Gary Simard, 44, died shortly after being rescued

((YouTube/WCVB Channel 5 Boston))

A 44-year-old Massachusetts father of four has died after trying to save a son who had been pulled from shore by strong currents at a beach near the New Hampshire border.

Gary Simard, a finance manager from Methuen, was visiting Salisbury Beach on Wednesday with his family when his eldest child became caught in a rip current.

He swam to the aid of son Gary, 13, along with with two bystanders who were able to rescue the child. But they were then unable to locate Simard, officials from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said.

A witness to the incident told Boston 25 News that he was pulled “at least 100 yards out from the beach.”

Recommended

By the time Salisbury police and fire crews arrived, Simard had been in the ocean for around 20 minutes. He was transported to the emergency room in neighboring Seabrook, New Hampshire, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said, “Members of the Salisbury Fire and Police departments entered the water and removed the last victim within a few minutes. Advanced life support medical care was immediately initiated and the patient was transported to a local hospital.”

The 44-year-old was unable to be located by bystanders at the beach after entering the water

((YouTube/WCVB Channel 5 Boston))

He also thanked the bystanders who assisted with the rescue. “Without their help the outcome of this incident could have been much worse,” he said.

Simard is survived by his four children — Gary, 13, Matthew, 11, Olivia, 8, and A.J., 6. — and partner Alexis Wronski, who described him as “the family’s rock” to Boston 25 News. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.

“I just can’t believe he didn’t survive,” Ms Wronski added. “He’s so strong. He was their Superman. He’s Hulk. We keep on waiting for him to walk through the door again.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in