FBI mysteriously raids homes linked to Area 51 conspiracy website

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An Area 51 researcher who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base is looking for answers after federal agents kicked in the doors of two of his properties and confiscated his phones, drones, memory sticks and camera equipment.

Air Force and FBI agents raided Joerg Arnu’s homes in Las Vegas and Rachel, a small town bordering the secretive military base in the Nevada desert, on 3 November.

Mr Arnu told 8 News Now that officers held him at gunpoint as they searched his Rachel home, while his girlfriend was detained at the Las Vegas property.

Since 1999, he has operated the Dreamland Resort site, which publishes photos and videos of the base and is described as the most comprehensive source of information on Area 51.

Mr Arnu told 8 News Now he was handed a couple of pages of a 40-page search warrant, most of which remained sealed.

“As it is right now, I have no clear understanding of what I’m being charged with or why my property was seized,” Mr Arnu told 8 News Now.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Nellis Air Force Base spokesman Lt Col Bryon McGarry confirmed in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Tribunal that agents from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and FBI entered the homes and seized evidence.

Area 51 is the site of the US military’s most secretive and advanced testing (Rex Features)

The Dreamland Resort website describes itself as the most comprehensive source for information on Area 51 (dreamlandresort.com)

“This is an open and ongoing law enforcement investigation between the Las Vegas FBI and Air Force OSI,” Lt Col McGarry, who did not immediately respond to The Independent’s inquiries, said in a statement.

Mr Arnu, a naturalised US citizen, told 8 News Now he was not anti-government and respected Area 51’s need for secrecy, and refused to publish any material that could compromise its operations.

“I would never do anything to hurt this country, but I don’t understand what is going on right now,” Mr Arnu told the news site.

In 2019, when up to two million UFO enthusiasts threatened to storm the base looking for answers Mr Arnu said he actively discouraged them from doing so.

Area 51, which is officially known as Groom Lake, has long been a magnet for those that believe it houses alien life forms.

It has been the preferred location for the US military to test its most cutting edge military technology including drones and spy planes since the 1950s.

The US government only acknowledged its existence in 2013.