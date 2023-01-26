Jump to content

FBI hacked hackers to bust $130m ransomware gang, Justice Department reveals

FBI says its intervention saved more than 300 entities from having to pay ransom fees

Abe Asher
Thursday 26 January 2023 18:11
Garland announces anti-ransomware crackdown

The FBI announced Thursday that it has hacked and disrupted the operations of a prolific hacking group called Hive, stopping the group from collecting $130m in ransom demands from more than 300 entities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the news at a triumphant press conference, with Ms Monaco telling reporters that the government “hacked the hackers.”

Mr Garland has made cracking down on hacking groups and ransomware a priority for the Justice Department, with ransom attacks beginning to pose major problems to the country’s security.

This story will be updated.

