FBI hacked hackers to bust $130m ransomware gang, Justice Department reveals

The FBI announced Thursday that it has hacked and disrupted the operations of a prolific hacking group called Hive, stopping the group from collecting $130m in ransom demands from more than 300 entities.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the news at a triumphant press conference, with Ms Monaco telling reporters that the government “hacked the hackers.”
Mr Garland has made cracking down on hacking groups and ransomware a priority for the Justice Department, with ransom attacks beginning to pose major problems to the country’s security.
This story will be updated.
