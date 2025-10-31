FBI thwarted a ‘potential terrorist attack’ over Halloween and arrested suspects in Michigan, Kash Patel says
Multiple people were arrested in connection to the plot
The FBI “thwarted a potential terrorist attack” planned for Halloween weekend in Michigan, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” he wrote in a social media post Friday morning.
“More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”
It’s not immediately clear when or where in the state the suspects were planning to carry out the attack.
Patel also didn’t specify the charges that the suspects face.
Agents in Detroit were present in Dearborn and Inkster early Friday conducting “law enforcement activities,” a spokesperson for FBI Detroit told The Independent, noting there is no current threat to public safety.
Local police also mentioned the FBI conducted operations Friday morning in Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit and home to Ford Motor Company headquarters.
“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” authorities wrote in a Facebook post. “The Dearborn Police Department remains committed to the safety and security of all who live, work, and visit our city.”
This is a developing story.
