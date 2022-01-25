FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorization for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly.

The drugs have been bought by the US government and been given to millions of Americans with Covid-19.

The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both drugmakers have said that Omicron’s mutations mean that the drugs are less capable of taking aim at the variant.

Republican governors who have continued to encourage the use of the drugs, despite experts advising against it, could push back against the regulatory action from the federal government.

More follows...