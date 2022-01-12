‘Most people are going to get Covid’, US health chief admits

With a record number of daily Covid-19 infections, as well as hospitalizations as a result of the virus earlier this week, US health officials are issuing fresh warnings to the millions of unvaccinated Americans.

A surge in new cases of the Omicron variant in the US has forced millions to cancel travel plans, miss school lessons, and sacrifice time with loved ones.

While rising numbers are concerning, the chief indicator that the pandemic might be spiralling out of control in some states is the sheer number of new hospitalizations as a result of Covid-19.

On Monday alone, 132,646 people were admitted due to the virus, a new daily record that was broken again on Tuesday - as per Reuters.

As Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the Biden Administration, recently claimed that the biggest task facing health workers at the present time is to try and reduce hospitalizations, rather than focusing too much on Omicron infection numbers.

“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” Dr Fauci told J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (via CNN).

“Those who have been vaccinated ... and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death.”

By contrast, those who are not vaccinated are “going to get the brunt of the severe aspect of this,” he added.

APTOPIX Senate Virus Outbreak (The Hill)

Across the US, around 65 million eligible people remain unvaccinated, while only 23 per cent are fully vaxxed and boosted. - according to data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With this in mind - as well as the Biden Administration’s struggle to effectively distribute lateral flow tests - the government's overall Covid-19 strategy has attracted some criticism of late.

On Tuesday, US Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock faced questions from Senators, where she was quizzed on whether the US should change course. Ms Woodcock was steadfast in her response, although she did make one crucial admission following a question from Sen. Mike Braun.

“I think it’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get Covid,” Ms Woodcock said at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing.

“And what we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function, transportation, you know, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens.”

The United States has averaged more than 754,200 new Covid-19 cases daily over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data (via CNN).

That’s roughly three times last winter’s peak average (251,987 on January 11, 2021), and 4.5 times the peak from last September’s Delta-driven surge.