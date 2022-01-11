Fauci heard on hot mic calling Roger Marshall ‘a moron’ after heated questioning

GOP senator questions Fauci about availability of financial disclosure

Tuesday 11 January 2022 19:04
(The Independent)

NIAID director Dr Anthony Fauci was heard mocking a Republican senator at Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions after the senator in question sparred with Mr Fauci regarding whether his financial disclosure was publicly available.

Sen Roger Marshall, one of a few GOP senators at the hearing who used his time mainly to attack the witnesses, pivoted to criticism of Dr Fauci at one point in his allotted time after displaying a large fake check pointing out the infectious disease expert’s hefty government paycheck.

Mr Marshall then questioned whether Dr Fauci should have a publicly available financial disclosure form, as did the other witnesses on the panel including CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky.

Dr Fauci responded with confusion, noting that his financial disclosures had been publicly available for years throughout his service at NIAID.

Afterwards, he was caught on a hot mic deriding the senator for insisting that his staff couldn’t find it, quipping: “What a moron.”

More follows...

