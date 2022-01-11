Virus Outbreak US (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration will testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions today.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, will be questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.

The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.

Dr Fauci is the target of a video released by far-right conspiracy theory group Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in the creation of the Covid-19 virus by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. While the claims are unverifiable and Dr Fauci has previously denied any involvement, right-wing figures have nevertheless seized on the accusation which is based on documents the group claims to have accessed from a “top secret share drive” at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

