Trump attacks ‘gutless’ GOP politicians who dodge questions on personal vaccination
Unlike many GOP representatives, former president admitted to getting his booster jab last month
Former President Donald Trump blasted GOP politicians who refuse to say if they’ve received a Covid-19 booster shot on Tuesday – a rant that some are viewing as an indirect attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Mr DeSantis, who is being touted as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, is one of several politicians who hasn't yet disclosed his booster status, which could be a tactic to avoid alienating his base.
By contrast, Mr Trump was recently booed by his supporters at a public speaking event, after he openly admitted that he received the shot.
“I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ Because they had the vaccine, and they’re answering like – in other words, the answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless. You gotta say it, whether you had it or not, say it,” the 75-year-old told the One America News Network.
Mr Trump didn’t mention Mr DeSantis by name, but the Florida governor has repeatedly dodged questions on whether he’s taken a Covid booster shot.
Mr DeSantis reportedly received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine early last year. However, in December, during an interview with the Fox News Channel (via RawStory), the Florida governor remained coy when asked if he had also taken the booster.
“I’ve done whatever I did, the normal shot, and that at the end of the day is people’s individual decisions about what they want to do,” Mr DeSantis stated.
Last week, Politico asked DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw whether he had received a booster.
“I am not privy to the governor’s private medical decisions and am unable to share information about his booster status,” Ms Pushaw said.
“Governor DeSantis has consistently said that vaccination (and by extension, boosters) should be a personal choice, and anyone who has questions or concerns should consult with a healthcare provider.”
Other prominent GOP politicians, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, have also refused to pubically disclose whether they have recieved the booster shot.
The Congresswoman from Georgia, who was recently banned from Twitter for spreading false claims relating to Covid, has been outspoken in her criticism of both vaccines and wider public restrictions.
