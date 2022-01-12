Fauci hearing - live: Doctor calls Senator Marshall ‘moron’ on hot mic and says Rand Paul ‘kindles crazies’
The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration have testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, were questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.
The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.
Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.
In his testimony on Tuesday, Dr Fauci angrily dismissed personal attacks on him by right-wing lawmakers, including those related to the emails.
Testy exchange over Fauci’s financial disclosure forms
NIAID director Dr Anthony Fauci was heard mocking a Republican senator at Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions after the senator in question sparred with Mr Fauci regarding whether his financial disclosure was publicly available.
Fauci caught on hot mic calling senator ‘a moron’ after heated questioning
GOP senator questions Fauci about availability of financial disclosure
Urgent need for super vaccine to fight new variants
Dr Anthony Fauci warned at a Senate committee hearing that the US faced an “urgent need” for a so-called super vaccine that would be more effective at preventing new variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.
John Bowden and Megan Sheets report.
Fauci warns of ‘urgent need’ for super vaccine as other variants emerge
New variants will pose continued threat, NIAID chief warns
Experts warn people they are ‘playing with dynamite’ by deliberately getting Covid
Doctors across the US have said there is a dangerous trend of people deliberately trying to get Omicron ‘to get it over with’.
Jade Bremner reports.
Experts warn us to stop purposely getting Covid to ‘get it over with’
Getting Omicron may be ‘all the rage’ but it’s very dangerous say doctors
Fauci: ‘You are distorting everything about me’
Dr Fauci tore into Senator Rand Paul for using the pandemic for political gain in his personal attacks against him during today’s hearing.
Megan Sheets and John Bowden report.
Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with attacks
Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.
HHS spokesperson stands by Fauci
Mr Sams, the Covid spokesperson at the Department of Health and Humans Services, calls out Senator Rand Paul’s “non-stop lies”.
Bernie Sanders calls for Joe Biden to make N95 masks free for all
As the Biden administration and CDC take steps to bolster the US’s response to the spread of the Covid-19 variant and its knock-on effects, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is adding pressure to provide free high-grade masks to all Americans.
In a tweet Monday, the senator shared a graphic headed “Not all masks are created equal”, which shows the different length of protection against transmission of Covid-19 provided by different masks. Below the table are the words: “We need N95 masks for all.”
Andrew Naughtie reports.
Bernie Sanders leads pressure on Joe Biden to make N95 masks free for all
Biden administration is moving to boost availability of at-home tests as variant spreads rapidly
Senator Murphy calls out Fauci detractors
Senator Chris Murphy calls out those who ‘make a sport’ of attacking Dr Fauci: “They do it because it gets clicks, they don’t do it because they’re legitimately engaged … [in] the science.”
ICYMI - Fauci spars with Rand Paul
HHS Covid spokesperson slams GOP members at hearing
Ian Sams, the Covid-19 spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services has hit out at Republican Senators for how they chose to spend their time at today’s hearing.
In a statement Mr Sams said:
When it comes to misinformation, Republicans on the committee clearly weren’t trying to stop the spread. At a time when America is seeing rising Covid cases, it’s disappointing and frankly unacceptable that Republican Senators chose to spend a hearing with the country’s leading public health experts spreading conspiracy theories and lies about Dr Fauci, rather than how we protect people from Covid-19.
The Biden Administration will continue to focus on getting more Americans vaccinated and boosted and helping Americans get access to the tools to keep themselves and others safe. We would encourage these Republicans to join us.
Senator Tuberville asked about ivermectin
Senator Tommy Tuberville asked Dr Fauci why his Alabama constituents shouldn’t take ivermectin instead of the Covid-19 therapeutic Paxlovid, arguing it’s cheaper and has been around for longer.
Dr Fauci lays out data showing ivermectin has shown no conclusive benefits to people with a Covid-19 infection.
