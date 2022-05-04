Federal Reserve raises interest rates by half point to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve has raised it benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in a continued effort to fight inflation.

The central bank of the United States announced the largest increas in 22 years as it attempts to deal with the worst inflation the country has seen in four decades.

The move came after the Fed increased its benchmark rate in March by a quarter of one percentage point, its first raise since 2018.

The impact of a rates increase by the Fed is felt by Americans in higher interest rates on products such as credit cards, mortgages and business loans. Sicne the Fed raised its rate in March 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have increased by more than one per cent to more than 5 per cent.