Female rancher, 21, disappears on way to rural job

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A female rancher was last seen walking alone along a dirt road in an “extremely rural” area of Utah before she disappeared, police say.

Elizabeth Green, 21, went missing in Juab County, Utah last month, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the location she vanished in is “three hours” from any major city.

The woman’s mother, Vanessa Simmons, said her daughter was last spotted in Callao where she was starting a new job and was walking to a nearby ranch.

“I’m kind of at the point where I think maybe she had somebody pick her up,” the mother told KUTV. “I just don’t know who that is, or if they actually picked her up, or if they didn’t come and then she went trying to walk through the desert.”

Police began looking for the woman on April 18, according to a search warrant for her electronic devices obtained by the sheriff’s office and reviewed by the news outlet.

Family members reported Elizabeth Green missing on April 17 ( Juab County Sheriff's Office )

According to the outlet, the warrant states: “This area of our county is approximately three hours away from any major cities and requires travel on dirty roads. SAR searched the area between her home and the ranch she was going to work at. They also searched in a grid pattern around the area. They were unable to locate Elizabeth or anything to determine where she could have gone.”

Additionally, officials had searched the ranch property where the woman had been employed.

The warrant also states that the woman had suffered from mental health issues and had run away from home in the past. The difference this time, the outlet reported, was that the woman would usually return within a day and stay in communication with her family.

“Based on the information that we have received, we are concerned about the possibility that Elizabeth is in danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the warrant reads.

“It is unknown if Elizibeth is in danger and lost in the vast desert, or if someone that she was communicating with met with her and is holding her against her will.”

Authorities describe her as a caucasian female measuring 5 feet 11 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has light brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye hoodie, light blue jeans, black Converse shoes, and a white backpack purse.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 801-794-3970 and reference case 24JC0335.