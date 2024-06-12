Mystery as father-of-12 dies inside a fertilizer truck he was cleaning

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 56-year-old man and father-to-12 has died after his body was discovered inside of a fertilizer truck he was cleaning.

According to the Tri-City Herald, Viktor Voloshin was using a hose to clean a trailer in Pasco, Washington, when he either fell inside or climbed in.

It’s not known when the accident might have happened, Mike Harris, Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief, told the newspaper. Voloshin was spotted on security cameras around 4.15pm. He was standing on a ladder and spraying the inside of the tanker.

About 45 minutes later, someone noticed that he was missing and alerted authorities. He was found inside the tanker and it became apparent that the man had died. Firefighters were able to recover the man’s body.

But investigators don’t know whether he fell in or climbed in voluntarily before his death.

Viktor Voloshin, 56, and his wife, in an undated photo posted on GoFundMe. Voloshin, a father of 12 kids, died while cleaning out a fertilizer truck. ( GoFundMe )

He had been hauling chemicals that emit a toxic gas. However, it’s unknown if the substance played a role in his death.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has said they do not believe there was foul play in his death.

Family members of the man believe that he may have crawled inside, they told the outlet. Relatives launched a GoFundMe to help support the man’s wife and children. He leaves behind 12 children and 16 grandchildren.

Six of the man’s children continue to live at home with his wife. The fundraising site described him as the “friendliest person in the room” and “The best father we could ever ask for.”