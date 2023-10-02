Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A community in Illinois is reeling from exposure to a colourless, odourless poison after a semi-truck carrying a toxic gas overturned on a highway.

So far the tragedy has claimed the lives of five people — including a father and his two children — and has sent even more to the hospital.

Anja Dangelmaier and three of her University of Missouri club swim teammates were among those injured as they drove to a meet against Ohio State University. They were taken to nearby hospitals, and are facing chemical burn symptoms, a GoFundMe page stated.

Questions continue to swirl around the unusual incident, including what caused it and just how many victims have been — or will be — affected by the toxic gas.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

On Friday evening, about a half mile east of Teutopolis, Illinois, multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck “carrying approximately 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia,” crashed on US Highway 40, state police wrote in a press release on Sunday.

A National Transportation Safety Board board member Tom Chapman said, “Damage to the cargo tank resulted from collision of the tank with a parked utility trailer. As it rolled over, the tanker truck jackknifed and exposed the head end of the tank.

He added, “As momentum carried the tank forward. It came into contact with the hitch on the utility trailer. The hitch punctured the cargo tank, leaving a hole approximately six inches in diameter. Damage to the tank led to the release of anhydrous ammonia.”

The truck leaked 4,000 gallons of anhydrous ammonia following the collision, officials wrote.

“Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, roughly 500 residents were evacuated from northeastern parts of Teutopolis” and part of the highway was closed, police explained.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency tested the air levels, police said, and “did not detect any levels of concern.”

However, exposure to anhydrous ammonia at the crash site killed five, Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“IDPH is working with our local health department partner to monitor the situation and provide needed support,” said IDPH Director Dr Sameer Vohra.

The IDPH director added, “We remind residents to ventilate their homes upon return. If they detect unusual odors, they should leave immediately and call 911. IDPH is also working on guidance regarding testing of private water wells in the immediate vicinity of the incident to check for possible contamination.”

Illinois state police are investigating the cause of the crash and “Illinois EPA will ensure contamination resulting from the incident is properly addressed,” police wrote.

The Independent has contacted the state police for the most updated information about the incident.

Who were the victims?

Kenneth Bryan, 34, Rosie Bryan, 7, and Walker Bryan, 10, Vasile Cricovan, 31, and Danny J Smith, 67, were killed in the incident.

A GoFundMe page was created for Vasile Cricova, and has raised nearly $40,000. “It is with devastating pain in my heart that I inform you that our beloved son, husband, father, brother, cousin and friend passed away on the evening of September 29 following a tragic road accident,” the fundraiser said.

Five injured people were also transported to nearby hospitals, officials said: Jacob Bloemker, 24, John Costello, 19, Anja Dangelmaier, 18, Sara Tague, 18, and Terrie Tudor, 61, WTOW/WAWV reported.

A GoFundMe page for Ms Dangelmaier has garnered over $10,000. “The next 24-48 hours will likely predict her future course of treatment. Hard to say how long the recovery will be, but it’s certain to be awhile,” the fundraiser said.

What is anhydrous ammonia?

According to the CDC, anhydrous ammonia is a colourless, odourless gas. “Exposure to ammonia in sufficient quantities can be fatal,” the agency said.

People can be exposed by ingestion, inhalation, eye contact or skin contact.