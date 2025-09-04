How FIFA’s ‘dynamic’ pricing for 2026 World Cup tickets will see tickets priced $60 to $6,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIFA announced on Wednesday that ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 will begin at $60 for the cheapest group-stage seats while the most expensive tickets will run at $6,730.

Sales don't begin until October so changes are possible between now and then.

According to a FIFA official, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, the league will use "variable pricing" — otherwise known as dynamic pricing — to set the prices for its World Cup tickets, the Athletic reports.

Variable pricing means that ticket costs will change between October and the December 5 World Cup draw, and many of the group-stage matches, dates, and venues will be determined.

Dynamic pricing was also used for this year's FIFA Club World Cup, with prices ranging from $13.40 to $473.90, ESPN reports.

open image in gallery The Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, is one of the proposed venues for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA officials said the league will use “variable pricing” to determine ticket prices for the tournament

“We will adapt prices as per the demand we see, as per the remaining inventory,” the FIFA official said on the call.

Some fans will have the chance to pick up tickets early thanks to a September 10 lottery. Fans who want to participate in the lottery will have to register for a random selection. Those who are selected will be given the opportunity to buy up to 40 tickets, up to four per individual match, and up to 10 matches. Fans hoping to participate in that lottery will need a Visa card to enter the random selection process.

The second ticketing phase will run from October to December, and will include another lottery phase before a first-come-first-served sales period, according to the FIFA official.

open image in gallery Ticket holders will get the chance to see international football stars play in person and will have the chance to pick up tickets early thanks to a September 10 lottery. ( Getty Images )

"I think the message is 'Get your tickets early,' especially if you know where you will be because you live in that city or you're a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play," Heimo Schirgi, FIFA's World Cup 2026 chief operating officer, said, according to ESPN. "So that's the message: 'Get your tickets early,' because anything could happen."

Tickets are reportedly being split into four tiers, with Category 1 tickets being the most expensive and Category 4 tickets being the cheapest. FIFA officials said none of those prices have been set at this time.

It's also unknown how many $60 tickets would be available or what percentage of a venue will be considered Category 4 seats. The FIFA official said the percentage would "not be insignificant."

Next year's tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, and will take place across 11 U.S. venues, three Mexican venues, and two Canadian venues. The 2026 tournament expands the number of teams playing from 32 to 48 and 64 games to 104.