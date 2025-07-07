Remains of seven victims are recovered after deadly explosion at fireworks warehouse
Authorities say they've found the bodies of all seven people who had been missing since an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California
Authorities in Northern California have recovered the bodies of all seven people missing since a fireworks warehouse explosion last week, an incident that caused a wildfire and shook the tiny farming community of Encarto.
The barrage of fireworks that exploded on Tuesday triggered a massive blaze, leading to other spot fires and collapsing the building in Yolo County, approximately 64 kilometres northwest of Sacramento. The ensuing wildfire covered nearly 33 hectares and scorched surrounding agricultural fields.
All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement on Sunday. "Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene," the statement added, confirming the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in Encarto, officials confirmed. The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics, a company with more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.
"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community," the company said in a statement last week. "Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation but it took place days before July 4 celebrations that will see millions of Americans involved in firework displays across the country.