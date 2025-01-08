Passengers describe ‘tense’ flight over Southern California wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers on board a flight that flew over the rapidly spreading Palisades California Fire have described the terrifying moment smoke fumes filled the cabin mid-air.

As they gazed down at the roaring flames below, more than 30,000 residents were being forced to evacuate their homes as the wildfire raged over roughly 3,000 acres at zero percent containment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department .

Tai Wright, from North Hollywood, was aboard American Airlines Flight 2597 heading from Dallas Fort Worth toward Hollywood Burbank Airport Tuesday when her plane was diverted as it was due to land, she told Newsweek .

Wright also captured the nail-biting moment her flight soared above the flames.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as flames erupted across half a dozen communities.

Casualties have since been confirmed as the fire continues to grow, say the LAFD.

Describing the tense moment she felt the force of the fires, Wright told Newsweek: “We were making our descent at the time of the photos. Right after taking them, the heat inside the aircraft started to rise, and the smoke smell filled the cabin.”

Three powerful infernos are rapidly spreading across Southern California as more than 30,000 residents are being evacuated ( Getty Images )

“The general mood of the flight got very tense and quiet up until we landed some 20 to 30 minutes afterward”, she added.

More than 3,000 acres are ablaze in the Pacific Palisades fire, over 1,000 in the Eaton Fire through Altadena, Pasadena, Arcadia, and Sierra Madre, and flames have stretched across 500 acres in the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, according to LA fire officials.

Wright described the landing as “rocky” as she and those on board her flight felt the aircraft swaying and turning in multiple directions up until the wheels touched the tarmac.

“Everyone on board applauded with good reason after we touched [the] ground”, she added.

Emotions were high as passengers watched down in disbelief at the flames. Wright said she could feel the adrenaline rushing through her body and it wasn’t until she arrived home, that she “finally cried it out”, as per the outlet.

Mark Viniello had been on board a United Airlines flight from Denver to Burbank when his plane was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night.

Viniello captured the inferno with the city lights visible in the background on video, as shared by Newsweek.

Multiple airline carriers are reported to have diverted planes in California as California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.

The Independent contacted American Airlines and United Airlines for comment.