The East Coast is getting drenched by rain and flooding today. How will it impact your Halloween trick-or-treating?

Mother Nature has some tricks up her sleeve this Halloween as rain is set to soak some revelers while delivering chills to others.

A storm out of the Tennessee Valley headed into the Northeast toward the end of the week, drenching much of the East Coast on Thursday, with the rain expected to stick around in some areas for Halloween.

Millions of Americans could see up to two inches of rain by the end of the week, though trick-or-treaters should expect a mixed bag in terms of weather, depending on where across the U.S. they’re attending festivities.

While the Midwest and Plains will experience a calmer Halloween, those in the Northeast can expect gusty winds, chilly temperatures, and potentially even some rain.

“In order to brave the blustery conditions, parents and children still planning to head outdoors may need an extra layer or two,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said.

open image in gallery Americans in the Northeast, including cities like New York and Philadelphia, were smacked with showers Thursday, just ahead of Halloween ( REUTERS )

Here’s what areas across the U.S. can expect headed into Halloween weekend:

Wet and Windy in the Northeast

A storm moving into the Northeast is expected to bring sweeping showers and slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday.

According to the Fox Forecast Center, Thursday’s rainstorm will be enhanced by moisture from Hurricane Melissa, which will be over 1,000 miles offshore. As a result, areas in the Northeast can see anywhere from two to three inches of rain.

Coastal flood warnings were in effect Thursday for parts of the Northeast, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey.

While the weather may be warmer now, it won’t last. By Friday, temperatures will range closer to the 30s and 40s across the Northeast — and are expected to drop even lower Friday afternoon as winds pick up behind the storm, according to AccuWeather.

In addition to lower temperatures, it is also expected to be noticeably windier on Thursday and Friday throughout the Northeast.

open image in gallery Warmer temperatures were expected on the East Coast Thursday, but would drop by Friday ( Getty Images )

Storms could potentially linger in the interior Northeast and New England on Halloween night, meaning costume-wearers will likely also have to bring an umbrella.

Calmer conditions in the Central and Western U.S.

Trick-or-treaters across the Plains will be spoiled with milder, calmer weather than in the Northeast.

Some breezier conditions may be felt into Thursday night in the Dakotas and surrounding states. However, dry weather is expected to last in Nebraska and southward through Friday.

Some showers could be possible from North Dakota to the Great Lakes region, and further west, those chances will increase.

Rain and showers are likely in the Pacific Northwest starting Friday as a storm moves onshore, affecting cities including Seattle and Portland over the weekend.

Winds will likely pick up along the coastline, though hefty gusts above 25 mph shouldn’t be expected further inland.