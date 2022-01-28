Teen driver in speeding BMW kills six in Florida rollover crash, police say

Six people were killed after a 17-year-old driver who was allegedly under the influence and speeding caused a rollover crash in Delray Beach, Florida, according to police.

The crash occurred Thursday night just before 11pm.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office reported that the teen was driving a 2019 BMW M5 and was speeding. The teen rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue, which police say the teen was trying to pass.

According to the report, the Nissan was pushed into the center median, where it “began flipping and rolling over before coming to final rest [upside down] within the center median facing northwest,” the sheriff's office said in a report.

The vehicle tumbled down the grass into the center median before coming to a rest upside down.

There were six people inside the Nissan at the time of the accident. Five were pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The sixth person was declared dead at Delray Medical Centre later that night.

Police said some of the individuals inside the Nissan were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The identities of the six victims have not been released. At least three of the victims were female, and at least two were male.

The driver of the BMW only suffered minor injuries, according to the police report. It is unclear what charges he could face in connection to the accident. The teen has not been arrested and was not in police custody as of Friday morning.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation that can last up to weeks or months," a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

According to Palm Beach County court records, the teen was previously cited in May 2021 for driving an unregistered car. The case was ultimately closed and not prosecuted.

Police are still investigating the accident.