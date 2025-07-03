Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A massive brawl broke out in Florida Burger King after content creators started filming

Chairs were thrown during the fight in the fast food joint over the weekend

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 03 July 2025 21:36 BST
Comments
Content creators fight caught on camera at Burger King in Florida

A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend after content creators started filming in the restaurant, according to video and witness accounts.

Video taken from in the Miami restaurant showed multiple groups fighting which included kicking and throwing chairs.

Witnesses told WPLG the content creators were filming inside the fast food joint when another customer confronted them.

A fight ensued, but it’s not clear if anyone was seriously injured.

A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend
A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Recommended

The identities of the content creators is unknown.

The Independent reached out to Miami police about the incident and whether anyone was criminally charged.

The department said it couldn’t find a call made at the Burger King, and it’s possible no one in the restaurant called the police.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in