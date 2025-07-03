A massive brawl broke out in Florida Burger King after content creators started filming
Chairs were thrown during the fight in the fast food joint over the weekend
A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend after content creators started filming in the restaurant, according to video and witness accounts.
Video taken from in the Miami restaurant showed multiple groups fighting which included kicking and throwing chairs.
Witnesses told WPLG the content creators were filming inside the fast food joint when another customer confronted them.
A fight ensued, but it’s not clear if anyone was seriously injured.
The identities of the content creators is unknown.
The Independent reached out to Miami police about the incident and whether anyone was criminally charged.
The department said it couldn’t find a call made at the Burger King, and it’s possible no one in the restaurant called the police.
