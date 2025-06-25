Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgraced fitness influencer “Liver King” was arrested in Texas after traveling to the hometown of podcaster Joe Rogan to challenge him to a fight.

Brian Johnson, 47, known to followers as the “Liver King,” faces a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat and was booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin Tuesday night, records show.

Johnson, who gained over 6 million followers promoting an “ancestral lifestyle” of consuming immeasurable amounts of raw meat, was taken into custody in Austin, where Rogan lives, sources confirmed to KXAN.

Concerning footage shared on Johnson’s social media shows him challenging Rogan, a UFC commentator, to fight.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” he said in a video shared on Monday.

open image in gallery Brian Johnson, 47, known to followers as the “Liver King” was arrested for making a terroristic threat on Tuesday. ( Netflix )

“I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you whenever you’re ready,” Johnson said.

Several videos shared on the account capture the moments leading up to Johnson’s arrest. Johnson, wearing a burgundy sweatsuit and a tactical vest, can be seen pacing around the room while he talks about going to prison and fighting Rogan.

Footage also shows an officer patting him down while he is in handcuffs. Johnson was then led to an unmarked police car. In the footage, a member of Jonhson’s team appears to tell his wife that Johnson may have to spend up to 24 hours in jail.

He was being held on a $20,000 bond, although it was not immediately clear if he was still in custody as of Wednesday morning. The Independent has reached out to the Austin Police Department for comment.

open image in gallery Joe Rogan has criticized Johnson for claims he made over how he achieved his impressive physique. ( The Joe Rogan Experience )

It was not clear Wednesday morning whether the social media star was taken into custody over the comments he made about Rogan or something else.

While Rogan has never hosted Johnson on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, he has discussed the influencer’s steroid use.

Rogan had criticized Johnson for claiming he gained his chiseled physique by following an “ancestral” diet of raw meat and unprocessed organs, including livers.

Johnson had denied having used steroids until 2022, when a leak of his emails revealed he had spent over $11,000 a month on steroids to achieve his look. He faced a $25 million lawsuit from enraged customers who accused him of fraud and deception, but this was ultimately dropped, according to Mail Online.

Johnson was also the subject of the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Liver King,” which came out earlier this year.