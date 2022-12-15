Piers Morgan eats raw liver during interview with Liver King

Piers Morgan chowed down on some raw liver during an interview with fitness and lifestyle influencer, known as the “Liver King”

Brian Johnson originally claimed eating raw liver was the secret to his ripped physique but has since admitted to using steroids.

During their chat, the broadcaster sampled some raw liver himself, declaring that it “doesn’t taste too bad.”

“I’m not squeamish about food; I’ll pretty well eat anything – raw or cooked,” he said after finishing up his snack.

