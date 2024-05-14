Florida bus crash latest: At least eight people killed and more than 40 injured in highway incident
Bus was carrying 53 migrant workers when it sideswept a truck, crashed into a fence and rolled over
Eight people are dead and at least 40 others are injured after a bus carrying migrant farm workers crashed on State Road 40 northwest of Orlando near Ocala, Florida.
Around 6.30am on Tuesday, the bus transporting 53 migrant workers sideswiped a pickup truck, drove into a fence and overturned in a field on the side of the highway.
Footage from the incident showed the bus lying on its side off the road.
Approximately 40 people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, some in “very serious” condition, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told The Independent. FHP Lt Pat Riordan said there was a “high probability” of more fatalities.
He added the Florida Highway Patrol is conducting “a massive traffic homicide investigation.”
Local authorities told the Ocala StarBanner that the bus was headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon when it crashed. The farm said it would be closed “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning.”
It is unclear what caused the two vehicles to collide.
Local farm closes after bus crash
Cannon Farms, a farm and market located in Dunnellon, Florida, announced it would close “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured” in the deadly bus crash on Tuesday.
According to a local news outlet, the bus was headed to Cannon Farms when it crashed.
“We will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp. Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time,” they wrote.
Marion County Sheriff says he gets questions “all the time” about migrant workers
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said he gets questions “all the time” about migrant workers.
“This is a very large county. We are the fifth largest county in this state, a very big agricultural county,” Sheriff Woods said. “So this time of year we always have migrant workers that are in our county that are on buses just like this.”
The Sheriff said there was a language barrier for some families involved and said his staff were assisting in translating where needed.
”My heart goes out to them. This is the death that you do not expect from your family members,” Sheriff Woods said. “My heart pleads for them. My heart goes out to them. I pray that the good Lord will give them whatever peace that he can to get them through this. Hopefully we will have answers for the family to be able to give them closure.”
In photos: the aftermath of bus crash
Florida Highway Patrol calls incident ‘massive traffic homicide investigation'
Pat Riordan, the Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant, said the bus crash that happened this morning has a “high probability” of more fatalities.
“We’ve had approximately 40 people transported to local area hospitals, some of those are also in a very serious condition, so there is a high probability that this may be beyond eight fatalities,” Mr Riordan said.
“At this point, we are conducting a massive traffic homicide investigation,” he said. “We have a full team and then some here on the scene.”
Eight killed and 45 injured as bus carrying migrant farmworkers overturns in Florida
A bus carrying migrant farm workers crashed with a pickup truck in Florida Tuesday morning, leaving eight people dead and around 45 people injured.
The crash, involving the bus carrying over 50 people, happened on SR-40, northwest of Orlando near Ocala, at around 6.30am.
