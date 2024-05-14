✕ Close Deadly migrant bus crash in Florida

Eight people are dead and at least 40 others are injured after a bus carrying migrant farm workers crashed on State Road 40 northwest of Orlando near Ocala, Florida.

Around 6.30am on Tuesday, the bus transporting 53 migrant workers sideswiped a pickup truck, drove into a fence and overturned in a field on the side of the highway.

Footage from the incident showed the bus lying on its side off the road.

Approximately 40 people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, some in “very serious” condition, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told The Independent. FHP Lt Pat Riordan said there was a “high probability” of more fatalities.

He added the Florida Highway Patrol is conducting “a massive traffic homicide investigation.”

Local authorities told the Ocala StarBanner that the bus was headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon when it crashed. The farm said it would be closed “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning.”

It is unclear what caused the two vehicles to collide.