It’s so cold in Florida that even the rollercoasters are getting stalled on the tracks
The ride remained closed Tuesday
Universal Orlando’s Stardust Racers, which made headlines last year when a 32-year-old man died on the coaster, came to a sudden stop over the weekend — possibly due to chilly weather hitting Florida.
Stardust Racers, a thrilling roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, came to a sudden stop Sunday amidst chilly temperatures and wind gusts between 55 and 60 mph, FOX 35 reported.
Both trains on the dual-launch coaster, which can reach speeds of up to 62 mph, failed to clear its second peak. There were no riders on board when the malfunction occurred, Inside the Magic reported.
Meteorologist TJ Springer told FOX 35 that the gusts combined with the cold may have reduced the ride’s momentum. Meanwhile, ride specialist Daniel Leavelle told the station that colder temperatures can affect lubrication, further slowing the train.
The ride was closed the rest of Sunday and Monday. As of noon Tuesday, the ride was still closed, according to the Universal app.
Leavelle, the ride specialist, said stoppages are rare but not unprecedented.
“Stardust Racers actually valleyed a little over a year ago during testing,” Leavelle said, noting that the weather conditions likely led to the slowdown.
Photos and videos of the Stardust Racers ride getting stalled were shared on social media Sunday. Inside the Magic noted that the trains got stuck in a portion of the track that is “nearly impossible to reset.”
It was not immediately clear how long the ride would be shut down. Universal had not publicly commented on the situation as of Tuesday, and did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.
The Stardust Racers ride made headlines last September when 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died from blunt impact injuries after riding the attraction.
Zavala, who used a wheelchair, was remembered by his family for his “unwavering spirit.” A medical examiner determined Zavala died from multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident.
The dual-launch coaster had opened in May with the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal’s fourth theme park. The ride was closed for a month after Zavala’s death.
