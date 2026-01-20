Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Universal Orlando’s Stardust Racers, which made headlines last year when a 32-year-old man died on the coaster, came to a sudden stop over the weekend — possibly due to chilly weather hitting Florida.

Stardust Racers, a thrilling roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, came to a sudden stop Sunday amidst chilly temperatures and wind gusts between 55 and 60 mph, FOX 35 reported.

Both trains on the dual-launch coaster, which can reach speeds of up to 62 mph, failed to clear its second peak. There were no riders on board when the malfunction occurred, Inside the Magic reported.

Meteorologist TJ Springer told FOX 35 that the gusts combined with the cold may have reduced the ride’s momentum. Meanwhile, ride specialist Daniel Leavelle told the station that colder temperatures can affect lubrication, further slowing the train.

The ride was closed the rest of Sunday and Monday. As of noon Tuesday, the ride was still closed, according to the Universal app.

open image in gallery The Stardust Racers ride at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe came to a sudden halt Sunday, and was still closed as of Tuesday afternoon ( AP )

open image in gallery A ride specialist told FOX 35 that the ride may have stalled due to the chilly weather and high wind gusts over the weekend ( Universal Orlando )

Leavelle, the ride specialist, said stoppages are rare but not unprecedented.

“Stardust Racers actually valleyed a little over a year ago during testing,” Leavelle said, noting that the weather conditions likely led to the slowdown.

Photos and videos of the Stardust Racers ride getting stalled were shared on social media Sunday. Inside the Magic noted that the trains got stuck in a portion of the track that is “nearly impossible to reset.”

It was not immediately clear how long the ride would be shut down. Universal had not publicly commented on the situation as of Tuesday, and did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The Stardust Racers ride made headlines last September when 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died from blunt impact injuries after riding the attraction.

Zavala, who used a wheelchair, was remembered by his family for his “unwavering spirit.” A medical examiner determined Zavala died from multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident.

The dual-launch coaster had opened in May with the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal’s fourth theme park. The ride was closed for a month after Zavala’s death.