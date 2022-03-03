Florida: Three dead in five-crash pile-up on I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

Motorists had near-zero visibility after smoke combined with fog along the I95 corridor near Volusia County

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 03 March 2022 14:18
<p>A semi-trailer was among the vehicles involved in a series of crashes along Florida I95 on Thursday</p>

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early on Thursday morning.

Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.

Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said on Thursday.

“What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to zero,”  the spokesperson said.

Spectrum News 13 reported four separate crashes involving 11 vehicles in the northbound lane, which resulted in one fatality and many injuries.

In the southbound lane, a six-vehicle pile-up involving four semi-trailers, an SUV and a van left two drivers dead, Ms Montes said.

Several children were among the injured.

One of the semi-trucks caught fire, causing a huge fireball to erupt.

On Wednesday, the City of Edgewater’s Fire Department notified the public of a controlled burn west of the I95 and said some smoke may be visible if the wind changes direction.

