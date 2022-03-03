(WFTV)

At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Florida, according to local reports.

The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area.

At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.