I-95 crash – live: Three killed after at least 15 vehicles crash in pileup amid fog and smoke in Florida
Follow the latest updates below
At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Florida, according to local reports.
The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area.
At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.
At least three dead in series of pile-ups in Florida
At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early on Thursday morning.
Authorities said smoke from a prescribed burn combined with fog to create a near blackout at 1.30am along the busy interstate in Volusia County.
Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said on Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies